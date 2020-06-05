Klitschko: Restaurants, cafes, swimming pools won't open in Kyiv yet

Restaurants, cafes and pools won't be opened in Kyiv yet, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! Kyiv has not opened restaurants, cafes and pools yet. The government, as you know, has allowed most cities where the indicators are within certain limits to proceed to the next stage of relaxation of the rules. In particular, to open restaurants, cafes and pools from June 5. In Kyiv today one of three indicators - by the number of patients per hundred thousand of the population - exceeds the norm. And today it is 14.9," the mayor said during an online press conference on Friday.

In this regard, according to Klitschko, the city authorities can't afford to risk people's health and introduce even greater relaxation of rules.

"I understand business, I understand that it needs to work. But we don't want to return to quarantine again?! The city will make a separate decision on operation of restaurants and pools in the capital based on the situation with the incidence in the coming days. That is, the emergency commission of the city will consider this issue after the weekend, the next week," he said.