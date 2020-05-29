Facts

12:32 29.05.2020

Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

1 min read
Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

Twenty-three servicemen in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been tested positive for COVID-19 as of early hours of May 29, two of previously fell ill got recovered, a press service of Medical Forces Command reported.

"Thus, as of 10.00 of May 29, 90 servicemen in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine affected with COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. In total, 108 people recovered during the pandemic, three cases are fatal. A total of 295 people undergo sickness in isolation. The isolation term of 31 servicemen runs out within three days," reads a report.

Among 23 patients, eight people were placed in health care facilities.

"Health state of the patients is satisfactory," the Medical Forces Command said.

Fifteen people are treated at home under the supervision of a medical service (13 military personnel and one employee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv region, and one person in Rivne region).

Tags: #covid_19 #armed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:34 29.05.2020
Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

17:59 27.05.2020
Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

09:20 27.05.2020
Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

14:23 26.05.2020
Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

16:10 23.05.2020
Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

12:50 23.05.2020
Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

17:04 20.05.2020
EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

09:59 20.05.2020
Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

09:38 20.05.2020
Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

13:09 19.05.2020
Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

Zelensky, Command of Armed Forces congratulate Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacemakers

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Bakhmatiuk confident he is right, applications to extradite him after HACC decision to arrest him in absentia to be futile

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

Zelensky, Command of Armed Forces congratulate Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacemakers

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD