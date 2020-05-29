Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

Twenty-three servicemen in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been tested positive for COVID-19 as of early hours of May 29, two of previously fell ill got recovered, a press service of Medical Forces Command reported.

"Thus, as of 10.00 of May 29, 90 servicemen in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine affected with COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. In total, 108 people recovered during the pandemic, three cases are fatal. A total of 295 people undergo sickness in isolation. The isolation term of 31 servicemen runs out within three days," reads a report.

Among 23 patients, eight people were placed in health care facilities.

"Health state of the patients is satisfactory," the Medical Forces Command said.

Fifteen people are treated at home under the supervision of a medical service (13 military personnel and one employee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv region, and one person in Rivne region).