Rada approves admission to Ukraine of Armed Forces' units of other states to participate in 2021 multinational exercises

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the president's decision to admit units of the Armed Forces of other states to Ukraine in 2021 to participate in multinational exercises.

A total of 325 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 4499.

As reported, bill No. 4499 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on December 16.

According to the text of the bill, in 2021, seven international exercises are planned on the territory of Ukraine: the 2021 Rapid Trident Ukrainian-U.S. exercises, the 2021 Kozak Mays Ukrainian-British exercises, the 2021 Sea Breeze Ukrainian-U.S. exercises, the 2021 Riveraine Ukrainian-Romanian exercises, the 2021 Warrior Watcher Ukrainian-British exercises, the 2021 Three Swords Ukrainian-Polish exercises and the 2021 Silver Sabre Ukrainian-Polish exercises.

Financing the costs associated with the preparation and conduct of multinational in the amount of UAH 38.559 million, is planned to be carried out within the allocations of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine for 2021.