Valeriy Zaluzhny appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces instead of Khomchak – Zelensky's press secretary

Major General, Commander of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command Valeriy Zaluzhny has been appointed to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Ruslan Khomchak.

Press Secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nikiforov said at a briefing on Tuesday, the relevant decision was made by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak is leaving his post, this is the president's decision [...]. Volodymyr Zelensky wants to see synergy between the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unfortunately, we do not see such synergy, on the contrary, we see conflicts," Nikiforov said at the briefing.

According to him, "Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander of the Pivnich operational command, has been appointed to the post of commander-in-chief."

Valeriy Fedorovych Zaluzhny is Ukrainian serviceman, major general. Since December 2019, he has been Commander of the Pivnich operational command.

His previous positions included Chief of the Joint Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, First Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces (2018), Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Zakhid (West) operational command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces (2017). Commander of the 51st separate mechanized brigade in 2009-2012 and the 24th separate mechanized brigade in 2007-2009.

Zaluzhny is 46 years old, he was born in the city of Novohrad-Volynsky, Zhytomyr region.