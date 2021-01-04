Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service doesn't exclude that Russia may invade Kherson region to resolve issue of water supply to Crimea

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation can potentially be used to forcefully resolve the issue of water supply to the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula, the website of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SVR) reported about the main external threats to Ukraine.

"Before the annexation, mainland Ukraine provided up to 85% of Crimea's needs for fresh water, so the Russian Armed Forces could potentially, under a far-fetched pretext, enter the territory of Kherson region in order to establish control over the dam of the North Crimean Canal," the statement says.

The SVR notes that the occupied peninsula "has been turned by Russia into a continuous military base with a ready-made infrastructure for storing nuclear weapons."

"In the long term, the activity of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine may transform into a large-scale military operation with the seizure of new Ukrainian territories. This may be facilitated by the following factors: the need to divert attention from a number of internal Russian problems; the need to solve the socio-economic problems of the temporarily occupied Crimea; the concentration of attention of our leading international partners solely on their own internal problems," the message says.