Facts

16:00 03.03.2022

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces calls on foreigners to join International Legion of Territorial Defense Forces

1 min read

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calls on foreigners to join the international legion of territorial defense forces.

"If you do not have Ukrainian citizenship… If you want to actively participate in the struggle for European freedom and democracy. If you have combat experience or want to get it, standing next to the brave defenders of Ukraine. It's time to act! Join the International Legion of Territorial Defense Forces!" the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine outlines step by step what needs to be done, where to go, what documents to have at one's disposal and how to get to the assembly point in Ukraine in order to "sign an agreement and, together with soldiers from other countries and Ukraine, go to fight against the Russian occupying forces."

