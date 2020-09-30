Facts

17:57 30.09.2020

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Zaitseve during shelling by Russian-occupation forces

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded near Zaitseve during shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire and fired on Ukrainian positions using a grenade launcher near the village of Zaitseve, Bakhmutsky district of Donetsk region on Wednesday, September 30, as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the Pivnich (North) task force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

"As a result of an enemy shot, one Ukrainian soldier was shrapnel wounded. The soldier was promptly taken to a hospital, where he is provided with the necessary medical care. His health condition is reassuring," the task force said.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service are working at the scene.

Tags: #donbas #armed #russian_occupation
