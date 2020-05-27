Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Facts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone talk with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilkham Aliyev has offered to draw more attention to the work of GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development) with the participation of Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

"GUAM can be made a serious alliance and association to discuss important trade and economic issues. We need to breathe new life into this organization," the president of Ukraine emphasized in a conversation.

As the president's press service reported, the interlocutors discussed the implementation of a number of the huge projects that are being implemented in Ukraine with the participation of Azerbaijani investors.

Zelensky expressed his conviction that with the expected completion of quarantine in Ukraine and Azerbaijan, the traditionally high dynamics of bilateral political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation would be restored.

The head of state also expressed gratitude for providing Ukraine with medical materials and equipment in the form of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan with a total weight of more than 23 tonnes, which was delivered to Kyiv on May 21, 2020.

"Such a friendly gesture of help from the Azerbaijani people is especially valuable in the difficult period of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The presidents agreed on further coordination of efforts in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

At the end of the conversation Zelensky expressed sincere congratulations to Aliyev on the completion of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims and conveyed the best wishes to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the national holiday – Day of Republic.

