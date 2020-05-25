Facts

13:05 25.05.2020

G7 ambassadors note importance of continuing corporate governance reforms in state-owned banks for Ukraine

2 min read
G7 ambassadors note importance of continuing corporate governance reforms in state-owned banks for Ukraine

The G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine during a meeting with the Finance Ministry of Ukraine and the supervisory boards of state-owned banks have emphasized the importance of continuing reforms to improve corporate governance, the U.S. Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Ukraine said in its Twitter microblog.

According to the message, the G7 Ambassadors also recognized the role of these independent boards have played in strengthening Ukraine's financial system and maintaining it through the additional pressures resulting from COVID-19.

As reported, early July 2018, Verkhovna Rada on Thursday passed bill No. 8331-d on reformation of supervisory boards of state-owned banks. This document provides that the supervisory board of the state-owned bank should consist of nine members, of which six should be independent, three - representatives of the state in proportion to the president, the Cabinet and the Verkhovna Rada. The supervisory board also determines the criteria to be met by independent members and representatives of the state in the supervisory board of the state-owned bank.

To determine candidates for the posts of members of the supervisory board of the state-owned bank, the Cabinet of Ministers establishes a tender commission consisting of three representatives from the President of Ukraine, three representatives from the government, and one representative of the parliament.

Tags: #g7 #banks #reforms
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 22.05.2020
G7 welcomes Ukraine and IMF reached staff-level agreement on new assistance program

G7 welcomes Ukraine and IMF reached staff-level agreement on new assistance program

18:49 21.05.2020
Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

13:38 21.05.2020
Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

16:39 16.05.2020
Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

15:00 15.05.2020
Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

11:52 14.05.2020
G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

13:58 13.05.2020
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

13:29 13.05.2020
Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

13:26 08.05.2020
G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

12:23 04.05.2020
Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

LATEST

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

Ukraine could share its knowledge, experience with partners to counter cyber attacks – Kuleba

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD