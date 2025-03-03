Economy

In 2024, PrivatBank maintains its leading position in number of issued cards, while A-Bank, FUIB, and monobank lead in growth rate

The growth in the number of active payment cards in Ukraine accelerated last year and amounted to 14.7%, or 16.9 million, to 132.04 million, while in 2023 their number increased by only 4.9%, or 5.34 million, according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to them, the growth in active (at least one transaction in the last month) was 12.7%, or 6.62 million, to 58.75 million cards, which practically corresponds to the indicator of 2023.

According to the results of 2024, PrivatBank remains the undisputed leader, holding 53.7% of the active card market, although a year ago its share was slightly higher, some 54.1%, while mono (Universal Bank) increased its share from 15.4% to 16.6%.

According to the NBU, the state-owned PrivatBank increased the number of active payment cards by 11%, or by 3.25 million, to 31.52 million pieces, while mono by 18%, or 1.77 million, to 9.77 million.

The third place in the ranking is held by the state-owned Oschadbank: over the year the number of its active cards increased by 5%, or by 370,000, to 7.78 million, which gives it 13.2% of the market.

The fourth position, with a large margin from the top three, was again taken by Raiffeisen Bank, which increased the number of active cards by 3.4%, or 80,000, to 2.29 million.

Issuers of more than a million active cards are also A-Bank, which managed to increase their number by 43.9% over the past year, or 540,000, to 1.79 million, as well as FUIB, which increased their number by 31.6%, or 330,000 million, to 1.37 million units.

This is followed by Ukrsibbank 890,000 (4.8% less over the past year), nationalized Sense Bank some 580,000 (5.1% more), Ukrgasbank some 500,000 (3% less), OTP Bank some 410,000 (8.1% more) and Vostok Bank some 310,000 (17.5% more).

Among other players, it is worth noting the first non-bank issuer on the market, NovaPay, which increased the number of cards by 140,000, to 150,000 during the year, which allowed it to take 15th position, approaching Ukreximbank some 160,000, TAScombank some 170,000 and Credit Agricole Bank some 180,000.

