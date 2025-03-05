Economy

20:57 05.03.2025

Net profit of banks in Jan 2025 decreases by 2.7% compared to Jan 2024

The net profit of Ukrainian banks in January this year amounted to UAH 16.3 billion – this is the best indicator in the last 12 months, but it is 2.7%, or UAH 400 million less compared to January 2024, the National Bank reported on its website.

According to the information, the income of the banking system in January this year increased by UAH 3.4 billion, or 8.2% – to UAH 45.6 billion: interest income increased by UAH 2.7 billion, or 9.4% – to UAH 31.7 billion, while commission income – by UAH 900 million, or 11.2% – to UAH 9.2 billion.

At the same time, expenses increased more – by UAH 3.9 billion, or 15.36% – to UAH 29.3 billion, which caused a decrease in net profit, according to statistics from the National Bank of Ukraine. Among other things, interest expenses increased by UAH 400 million, or 4.3% – to UAH 10.4 billion, while commission expenses – by UAH 400 million, or 13.5% – to UAH 4 billion.

In addition, among the factors increasing expenses were general administrative expenses, which increased by UAH 1.6 billion, or 21.6%.

The high financial result is also associated with insignificant deductions to reserves, which amounted to less than UAH 100 million in January.

Income tax for January of this year amounted to UAH 3.4 billion, which is UAH 200 million, or 6.8% less than the figure for January 2024.

