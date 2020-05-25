Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Some 259 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Monday morning, six people from the number of previously sick died, 126 people have recovered, while a day earlier 406 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 432 new cases on May 23, and about 442 on May 22.

Some 13,388 people are ill with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 127 more than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Monday morning.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Center said on Facebook, for its part, that 16 children and 43 medical workers have fallen ill with COVID-19 over the past day (the cumulative number stands at 1,546 children and 4,112 medical workers).

Seventy-seven patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized over the day, among them five children and 19 medical workers (as many as 6,620 patients, including 262 children and 763 medical workers, have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic). No new patients needed ventilators in the reporting period (256 patients, including one child and 22 medical workers, have been put on ventilators since the beginning of the pandemic).

Ukraine performed 291,868 PCR tests by now, including 6,242 over the past day.