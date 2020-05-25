Facts

09:19 25.05.2020

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

2 min read
Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Some 259 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Monday morning, six people from the number of previously sick died, 126 people have recovered, while a day earlier 406 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 432 new cases on May 23, and about 442 on May 22.

Some 13,388 people are ill with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 127 more than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Monday morning.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Center said on Facebook, for its part, that 16 children and 43 medical workers have fallen ill with COVID-19 over the past day (the cumulative number stands at 1,546 children and 4,112 medical workers).

Seventy-seven patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized over the day, among them five children and 19 medical workers (as many as 6,620 patients, including 262 children and 763 medical workers, have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic). No new patients needed ventilators in the reporting period (256 patients, including one child and 22 medical workers, have been put on ventilators since the beginning of the pandemic).

Ukraine performed 291,868 PCR tests by now, including 6,242 over the past day.

Tags: #nsdc #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

17:38 23.05.2020
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

13:10 22.05.2020
Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

10:16 22.05.2020
Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

09:38 22.05.2020
Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

14:43 21.05.2020
Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

13:27 21.05.2020
Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

13:17 21.05.2020
Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

11:06 21.05.2020
US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

09:26 21.05.2020
Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

LATEST

G7 ambassadors note importance of continuing corporate governance reforms in state-owned banks for Ukraine

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

Ukraine could share its knowledge, experience with partners to counter cyber attacks – Kuleba

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

G7 welcomes Ukraine and IMF reached staff-level agreement on new assistance program

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine accelerates to 16.2% in April – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD