Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

The subway will resume its operation in Kyiv since May 25, along with the fairs and markets, deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Petro Panteleyev said following the outcomes of the meeting of commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.

"Since May 25, the subway will work in the regular mode in compliance with all norms and regulations. Also all markets and fairs will begin to work, sports and playgrounds will be available for use in parks, squares and in the adjoining territories since May 25," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.