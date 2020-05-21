Facts

13:38 21.05.2020

Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

1 min read
Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed bill No. 2571-d amending some legislative acts of Ukraine on improving banking regulation mechanisms and sent it to the president for signature.

This has been reported on parliament's website.

As reported, on May 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 2571-d amending some legislative acts of Ukraine on improving banking regulation mechanisms, which is necessary to conclude a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The adoption of the law is the last of the preconditions for concluding a new agreement with the IMF. The law, in particular

Tags: #banks #razumkov #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:18 20.05.2020
Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

16:05 16.05.2020
Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

15:52 14.05.2020
Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

11:52 14.05.2020
G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

13:58 13.05.2020
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

13:29 13.05.2020
Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

18:05 08.05.2020
Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

17:49 08.05.2020
Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

13:26 08.05.2020
G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

17:38 07.05.2020
Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TARIFFS WATER KLITSCHKO KYIV

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

LUHANSK REGION TCG DONBASS REZNIKOV

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

LATEST

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD