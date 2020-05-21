Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed bill No. 2571-d amending some legislative acts of Ukraine on improving banking regulation mechanisms and sent it to the president for signature.

This has been reported on parliament's website.

As reported, on May 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 2571-d amending some legislative acts of Ukraine on improving banking regulation mechanisms, which is necessary to conclude a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The adoption of the law is the last of the preconditions for concluding a new agreement with the IMF. The law, in particular