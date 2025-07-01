Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:06 01.07.2025

NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

2 min read
NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

Ukraine undertakes to provide the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) with access to independent and competent experts by the end of February 2026 for more effective investigation of corruption schemes.

The Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), updated according to the results of the eighth review and published on Tuesday, states that providing NABU with access to forensic experts will take place as part of the reform of the forensic medical examination system for the Bureau.

"We will ensure that the NABU by end-February 2026 has access to independent and competent forensic experts, to enable it to effectively conduct its investigative mandate, including investigating complex corruption schemes," the document reads.

In this regard, as emphasized in the updated program with the IMF, the Ministry of Justice will hold relevant consultations, in particular with NABU, on the establishment of a special and independent institution of the CME.

As for the implementation of the law granting NABU the right to wiretap, according to the document, NABU is completing the tender process for the specified equipment.

In addition, Ukraine undertakes to conduct an external independent audit of the SAPO and publish the audit report in accordance with the two-year period provided for by the amendments to the law on the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) of December 2023.

According to the text of the document, Ukraine promises to identify and renovate the premises for the High Anti-Corruption Court by October 2025.

In the context of the development of administrative justice, in particular, the creation of local and appellate instances, the appointment of members of the Expert Council continues to determine the minimum number of judges within the time limits prescribed by law.

By the end of July 2025, according to the document, it is planned to adopt further amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code to strengthen the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions. In particular, this concerns granting the SAPO the authority to manage extradition and requests for mutual legal assistance in investigating corruption cases. The changes will also concern the mandatory closure of pre-trial investigations upon the expiration of the deadlines after reporting suspicion (the so-called "Lozovy's amendments").

Tags: #imf #nabu

MORE ABOUT

18:31 01.07.2025
Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

15:57 01.07.2025
IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

15:04 01.07.2025
IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

14:20 01.07.2025
Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

14:03 01.07.2025
Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

20:53 27.06.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

15:51 27.06.2025
IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

15:10 23.06.2025
Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

15:29 13.06.2025
NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

15:45 09.06.2025
ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

HOT NEWS

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

At least two hits of SBU drones on buildings of Kupol plant in Izhevsk recorded, fire breaks out – source

Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

LATEST

German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with EU's last five packages – President's website

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

BES puts Ukrbudinevstbank shareholders on wanted list

Russians hit Huliaipole with Iskander missiles, there are dead and injured – Southern Defense Forces

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses with President of European Commission need for sustainable financing of Ukraine in 2026-2027

At least two hits of SBU drones on buildings of Kupol plant in Izhevsk recorded, fire breaks out – source

Russians shell Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery: one person killed, another injured

AD
AD