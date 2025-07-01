Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:31 01.07.2025

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

2 min read
Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

Gas and electricity tariffs for households cover approximately half of the market price, but market liberalization with tariff increases is possible only in the post-war period, according to the updated Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published on its website on Tuesday.

"Despite the increases, household electricity prices are estimated to cover around half of the price for small business customers in Kyiv (OECD, 2025), while household gas prices are roughly 50 percent of cost recovery levels based on market exchange gas prices," the document reads.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the authorities in Ukraine intend to adopt a roadmap for the gradual liberalization of the gas and electricity markets within six months of the end of martial law, with a time-limited implementation plan for the period after its lifting.

"The roadmap would cover proposed PSO reforms, plans for gradual tariff increases/ tariff methodologies, mechanisms to deal with the legacy debt and arrears in the energy system by different energy players, as well as a comprehensive protection scheme for the most vulnerable households," the arrangement states.

The IMF said a plan is needed to create a sustainable sector in the post-war period, including a reduction in quasi-fiscal liabilities, according to which utility prices will correspond to cost recovery and a new tariff methodology will be introduced that takes into account social aspects.

The Fund is convinced that the increase in tariffs will contribute to the restoration of profitability of the energy sector, the reduction of the debt burden in some of its parts and competition in the wholesale and retail energy markets, while stimulating energy efficiency.

"At the same time, the most vulnerable households need to be protected from higher tariffs, including through revision of the Housing Utility Subsidy (HUS) to increase its effectiveness and targeting," the IMF states.

It also recalls that due to the inconsistency of tariffs for the population with the market situation, heat supply enterprises owed UAH 100 billion to Naftogaz, and despite the increase in electricity prices, a moratorium on water and heat supply tariffs remains in place.

However, the IMF said that despite frequent large-scale energy attacks during the war, Ukraine's energy sector remains resilient thanks to repairs, new generating capacities and imports, which is supported by strong support from international donors.

Tags: #gas #imf #energy

MORE ABOUT

18:06 01.07.2025
NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

15:57 01.07.2025
IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

15:04 01.07.2025
IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

15:01 01.07.2025
Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

14:20 01.07.2025
Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

14:03 01.07.2025
Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

15:51 27.06.2025
IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

11:01 20.06.2025
Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

10:58 20.06.2025
Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

16:32 17.06.2025
European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

HOT NEWS

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses reforms in Ukraine with OECD Secretary General

Ukraine's 2026–2028 Budget Declaration provides for optimization of local court network

Ukrainian oil producer Ukrnafta updates 163 units of specialized equipment since early 2025

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

Budget Declaration based on devaluation of up to UAH 44.8 per $1 by 2026, UAH 45.8 per $1 by 2028

GDP growth due to war prolongation to slow down to 2.4% in 2026, defense to require another UAH 775 bln – Budget Declaration

Budget declaration provides for reduction in deficit to 9.9% of GDP in 2026, 5.2% of GDP in 2027, 3.8% of GDP in 2028

Cabinet predicts acceleration of Ukraine's GDP growth to 4.5% in 2026, 5% in 2027 – Budget Declaration

AD
AD