Ukraine to legislatively expand Unified Database of Real Estate Transactions by year end – program with IMF

Ukraine has committed to approving legislative changes by the end of 2025 to expand the Unified Database of Real Estate Transactions by including non-taxable transactions, according to the updated EFF Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) based on the eighth review.

According to the document, the Ministry of Justice and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) have improved the mechanisms for collecting and exchanging information on real estate transactions. The processing of price data will be entrusted to the State Property Fund.

In addition, by the end of the year, a methodology for residential property price indices should be developed for the subsequent publication of regular housing price indices with the technical assistance of the fund and consultations with international financial institutions.

As reported, in July 2024, the NBU announced the completion of the preparation of a proposal to create a publicly available database of real estate transaction prices, as well as residential and commercial property price indices.