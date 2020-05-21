Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

The number of Kyiv citizens, who were confirmed COVID-19 over past 24 hours, grew by 65 persons, namely seven medical men and two children fell ill, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitcshko said at a press conference on Thursday.

The day before, it was reported about 51 ill citizens of the capital over the past 24 hours; on May 19 – 38 confirmed cases. Thus, two days in a raw there is a tendency of growing number of ill in Kyiv.

"The number of residents of Kyiv, in which over the past day confirmed the disease of coronavirus, increased by 65 people. Among them there are seven doctors. Over the past day in the capital, three people died from coronavirus. In total for the entire period – 57 deaths. Today in the capital there are already 2,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19," Klitschko said.

According to him, among the sick there are 43 women aged 18 to 89 years and two girls aged five and seven years. Also, 19 men aged 19 to 82 years and a 16-year-old teenager fell ill.

In the capital’s hospitals, 20 patients were hospitalized, the mayor said. Other patients are treated for self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors.

"Most of the cases over the past day were again found in the Darnytsky district – 10 patients, 10 in Sviatoshynsky. And nine cases of the disease in Holosiyivsky district," Klitschko said.

He also recalled three fatal cases among previously ill and nine cases of recovery over the past day.