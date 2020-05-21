Facts

11:06 21.05.2020

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

The United States has increased aid to Ukraine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic to $15.5 million, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has said.

"The U.S. government has expanded funding for humanitarian and emergency medical care to countries around the world to more than $900 million to counter the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In particular, aid to Ukraine has been expanded from the previously allocated $14.5 million to $15.5 million," the embassy said on Wednesday evening.

The report said the funds would be used to improve the capacity of local healthcare institutions in helping patients and counteracting the further spread of COVID-19. Funding will help alleviate secondary effects, such as the loss of livelihoods and the lack of public services for the most vulnerable, including the communities affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, $2.4 million of humanitarian aid is allocated through the U.S. Department of State (through the Migration and Refugee Assistance program) to support the most vulnerable Ukrainians during the pandemic.

Interfax-Ukraine
