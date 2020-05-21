Facts

09:26 21.05.2020

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

A total of 476 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, 15 patients died and 272 recovered. On the day before, Ukraine registered 354 new cases and on May 19 – 260.

"A total of 476 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 29 children and 76 medical workers. Some 115 people were hospitalized. Fifteen patients died. Some 272 people recovered," Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing on Thursday morning.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 19,706 COVID-19 cases, including 1,405 children and 3,833 healthcare workers, since the start of the pandemic, he said. Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 6,227 people have already recovered and another 579 have died.

Thus, the number of patients in Ukraine currently suffering from coronavirus stands at 12,900, which is 189 more than the day before.

Ukraine performed a record high number of COVID-19 tests using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method in the past 24 hours – 9,361, Stepanov said.

