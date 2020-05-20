Facts

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed the work of urban and regional transport from May 22, the subway and kindergartens from May 25, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The government supported the decision to soften quarantine from May 22," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

It is noted that in those regions where adaptive quarantine reliefs will operate, from May 22 it will be possible to conduct sports competitions for up to 50 people without spectators, religious events (not more than one person per 10 sq m).

The work of public urban and suburban transport, hotel activities (without restaurants) will also be allowed.

From May 25 the subway and kindergartens will resume work.

