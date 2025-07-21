Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

The Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories published Order No. 984 of June 11 on approval of Technical Requirements for Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems, which should ensure interoperability of electronic ticket registration tools that give the right to receive transport services to privileged categories of citizens.

This order comes into force on May 31, 2026. It is noted that the AFC systems which were introduced earlier are subject to compliance with the approved technical requirements within five years from the date of entry into force of the order.

The technical requirements establish the main technical characteristics of the equipment and software of the for the AFC systems, which should ensure the interoperability of electronic ticket registration tools that give the right to receive transport services to preferential categories of citizens. The carrier of an electronic ticket, in accordance with these technical requirements, may be a payment card, a QR code that provides the possibility of a single trip, a transport card – a smart card that performs the function of a token for the AFC systems.

According to the requirements, the AFC systems must ensure the collection and storage of data on all validations and transactions of passengers in terms of preferential categories and modes of transport, information on ticket checks by controllers, system failures, facts of unauthorized access for at least five years, as well as provide backup, archiving and disaster recovery of information for the operation of the AFC systems.

On-board systems must be equipped with non-volatile memory to store the list of actions (at least 5,000 records), the transaction log (at least 10,000 records) and all actions for at least three days.

The AFC systems interaction interfaces must have the ability to use Ukrainian and English languages.