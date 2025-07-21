Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 21.07.2025

Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

2 min read

 The Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories published Order No. 984 of June 11 on approval of Technical Requirements for Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems, which should ensure interoperability of electronic ticket registration tools that give the right to receive transport services to privileged categories of citizens.

This order comes into force on May 31, 2026. It is noted that the AFC systems which were introduced earlier are subject to compliance with the approved technical requirements within five years from the date of entry into force of the order.

The technical requirements establish the main technical characteristics of the equipment and software of the for the AFC systems, which should ensure the interoperability of electronic ticket registration tools that give the right to receive transport services to preferential categories of citizens. The carrier of an electronic ticket, in accordance with these technical requirements, may be a payment card, a QR code that provides the possibility of a single trip, a transport card – a smart card that performs the function of a token for the AFC systems.

According to the requirements, the AFC systems must ensure the collection and storage of data on all validations and transactions of passengers in terms of preferential categories and modes of transport, information on ticket checks by controllers, system failures, facts of unauthorized access for at least five years, as well as provide backup, archiving and disaster recovery of information for the operation of the AFC systems.

On-board systems must be equipped with non-volatile memory to store the list of actions (at least 5,000 records), the transaction log (at least 10,000 records) and all actions for at least three days.

The AFC systems interaction interfaces must have the ability to use Ukrainian and English languages.

Tags: #afc #requirements #transport

MORE ABOUT

15:00 25.04.2025
Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

20:59 08.04.2025
Ukraine's National Bank eases risk assessment requirements for mortgage lending, SME support

Ukraine's National Bank eases risk assessment requirements for mortgage lending, SME support

20:06 28.03.2025
Ukraine's Parliament adopts EU-Integration law regulating road transport market

Ukraine's Parliament adopts EU-Integration law regulating road transport market

14:59 18.03.2025
Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

13:49 23.09.2024
Ukraine's gas transport system ready for reverse flow after gas transit to Europe ends – govt source

Ukraine's gas transport system ready for reverse flow after gas transit to Europe ends – govt source

20:09 13.06.2024
Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

20:20 13.05.2024
PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

20:00 15.03.2024
Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

14:28 06.03.2024
Transport Safety Service provides record revenues to budget from fines, penalties in 2023

Transport Safety Service provides record revenues to budget from fines, penalties in 2023

HOT NEWS

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

LATEST

French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

Poroshenko Foundation strengthens cooperation with Ukraine Focus mission: Medevacs and pickup trucks - to the front

Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms that Ukrainian troops carried out several strikes on enemy in Belgorod region yesterday

Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

Supreme Court: Lands of border strip used for Border Guard Service needs should be state-owned

European armed forces weakened, need to be strengthened - Belgian Defense Minister

AD
AD