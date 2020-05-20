Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

First Deputy Head of the Delegation of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for a new meeting in the Normandy format, and the Ukraine has taken every step to fulfill the agreements reached during a summit in Paris in December 2019 unlike Russia.

"I think it could be held even in the format of a video conference. Only a political will of all four leaders is needed. I can say for sure that the president of Ukraine is ready for this meeting and these talks. Discussions at various levels and an inventory are being held today to check whether all sides have fulfilled the agreements they had reached in Paris on December 9," he said on the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

Reznikov also said that he personally suggested Head of the Delegation of Russia to the TCG Boris Gryzlov to hold such an inventory.

"For example, let's see if representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have access to detention facilities today. Unfortunately, the Russian Federation did not fulfill this agreement, although its leader, President Vladimir Putin was present [at the summit] and confirmed that they were ready to do this," he said.

Reznikov recalled that an agreement has not been reached in the opening of two humanitarian checkpoints on the contact line in Donbas.

"By the way, Ukraine on its part did everything necessary in Zolote. No repairs have started on the other side, although we guaranteed security," he said.