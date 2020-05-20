Facts

10:07 20.05.2020

No casualties reported amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported.

"The Russian Federation's armed formations violated the ceasefire 10 times in the past day. No casualties were reported among the personnel of the Ukrainian army," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Bohdanivka, Taramchuk, Vodiane, Novotoshkivske, Krymske, and Orikhove came under attacks.

Russia-led forces opened fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

