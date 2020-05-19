Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia has said it's impossible to postpone local elections in Ukraine.

"To be honest, I don't understand, even if there will be a new wave of a pandemic, how this (would reschedule local elections - IF) or if it could be done, because it a constitutional amendment would be needed. And changes to the Constitution are two sessions, that is physically, it's impossible to stop the elections," Arakhamia said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, it's still too early to talk about holding elections online, because for this it is necessary to resolve a number of issues on a state scale, which the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on.

"Once we get the same unified demographic register and we will understand how many people are in the country, where these people are, where they live and where they vote, then we can really enter this digital ID and give the person the opportunity to vote," said head of the faction.

Arakhamia recalled that the chances of holding local elections throughout Ukraine, including in the occupied Donbas, still remain, although they are unlikely.

"With the expansion of the format (the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group at the Minsk negotiations), everything started moving much faster. Indeed, when we connected the heads of the committees, this process came to life, and there are positive dynamics. But so far, this (holding elections throughout Ukraine, including in Russia-occupied Donbas) looks unrealistic. Although there are still chances," he said.

Arakhamia emphasized that Ukraine's position has not changed – first comes the security component, the establishment of border control and only then the political component.

As reported, elections to local governments throughout Ukraine are scheduled for October 25 this year.