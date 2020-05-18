Facts

14:05 18.05.2020

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

The number of Kyiv residents, who have confirmed coronavirus disease over the past day, has increased by 41 people, one person has died, said Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of residents of Kyiv, who have confirmed coronavirus disease, has increased by 41 people over the past day. There are five doctors among them. Over the past day, one person has died from coronavirus in the capital. In total, 49 deaths have been registered over this period of time. Today, there are 2,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital," Klitschko said at an online press conference on Monday afternoon.

