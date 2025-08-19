Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5112

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko discussed the results of the negotiations in Washington with the leaders of the European Union, and stated that one of the key issues today is for Ukraine to receive real security guarantees.

"We discussed the results of the negotiations in Washington and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, the coordination of partners' actions regarding the success of this process. During my speech, I noted that one of the key issues today is for Ukraine to receive real security guarantees. So that peace in our country is sustainable, not temporary. As the security of Europe also depends on this. Therefore, partners must act more decisively, more promptly and effectively to stop Putin," Klitschko said on Telegram channel.

According to him, in this regard, it is important to strengthen support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, close the skies over Ukraine and protect its maritime borders.

Klitschko said today the unity of all partners around Ukraine is important – both in terms of support and in terms of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

The discussion took place at a closed online summit of the European People's Party at the initiative of EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. The EPP online summit was also attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Robert Metzola, and the leaders of the European EPP member parties.