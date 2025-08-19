Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:52 19.08.2025

Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

2 min read
Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5112

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko discussed the results of the negotiations in Washington with the leaders of the European Union, and stated that one of the key issues today is for Ukraine to receive real security guarantees.

"We discussed the results of the negotiations in Washington and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, the coordination of partners' actions regarding the success of this process. During my speech, I noted that one of the key issues today is for Ukraine to receive real security guarantees. So that peace in our country is sustainable, not temporary. As the security of Europe also depends on this. Therefore, partners must act more decisively, more promptly and effectively to stop Putin," Klitschko said on Telegram channel.

According to him, in this regard, it is important to strengthen support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, close the skies over Ukraine and protect its maritime borders.

Klitschko said today the unity of all partners around Ukraine is important – both in terms of support and in terms of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

The discussion took place at a closed online summit of the European People's Party at the initiative of EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. The EPP online summit was also attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Robert Metzola, and the leaders of the European EPP member parties.

Tags: #klitschko #security_guarantees

MORE ABOUT

19:06 19.08.2025
Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

17:48 19.08.2025
Costa speaks with Zelenskyy: We will work together with USA on security guarantees

Costa speaks with Zelenskyy: We will work together with USA on security guarantees

17:35 19.08.2025
Only NATO membership is effective security guarantee for Ukraine – head of committee on Ukraine's integration into EU

Only NATO membership is effective security guarantee for Ukraine – head of committee on Ukraine's integration into EU

16:57 19.08.2025
Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

14:12 19.08.2025
Work on details of security guarantees for Ukraine to continue in coming weeks – EC spokeswoman

Work on details of security guarantees for Ukraine to continue in coming weeks – EC spokeswoman

12:04 19.08.2025
Macron says main security guarantee is Ukrainian army – media

Macron says main security guarantee is Ukrainian army – media

16:31 16.08.2025
Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

12:54 14.08.2025
Klitschko alleges political pressure on KCSA from prosecutors

Klitschko alleges political pressure on KCSA from prosecutors

13:51 07.08.2025
Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

17:46 31.07.2025
Aug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

Aug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

HOT NEWS

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

LATEST

Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Rubio to be in charge of talks on Ukraine security guarantees

Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

Next NATO summit to be held in Turkey in July 2026 – Rutte

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

AD
AD