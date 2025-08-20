Klitschko states 8% of capital's educational institutions damaged and not yet rebuilt

Photo: https://t.me/KyivCityOfficial

In 2025, some 80 educational institutions were damaged as a result of the war, 79 of which have not yet been rebuilt, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said at the August pedagogical conference on Wednesday.

"The enemy continues to strike at schools and kindergartens. Since the beginning of the war, a total of 217 institutions have been damaged. In particular, this year – 80. Some 138 facilities have already been restored (64%), work is ongoing on 79 more," Klitschko said.

In total, more than 376,000 pupils, students and pupils will go to 979 educational institutions in the capital in the new academic year. In particular, more than 64,000 children will go to kindergartens. Some 278,000 students will study in schools.

"In conditions of war, the main priority is security. Shelters in educational institutions can currently accommodate almost 360,000 people. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, their capacity in institutions has been increased by 145,000 places. They are equipping backup lighting, power sources, ventilation, Wi-Fi. All educational institutions are under security and equipped with panic buttons," the mayor said.

According to him, almost UAH 2.9 billion has been allocated in the city budget for new dual-purpose buildings with protective capabilities in 2025. It is planned to complete work on 13 more facilities by the end of the year.