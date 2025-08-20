Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:36 20.08.2025

Klitschko states 8% of capital's educational institutions damaged and not yet rebuilt

2 min read
Klitschko states 8% of capital's educational institutions damaged and not yet rebuilt
Photo: https://t.me/KyivCityOfficial

In 2025, some 80 educational institutions were damaged as a result of the war, 79 of which have not yet been rebuilt, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said at the August pedagogical conference on Wednesday.

"The enemy continues to strike at schools and kindergartens. Since the beginning of the war, a total of 217 institutions have been damaged. In particular, this year – 80. Some 138 facilities have already been restored (64%), work is ongoing on 79 more," Klitschko said.

In total, more than 376,000 pupils, students and pupils will go to 979 educational institutions in the capital in the new academic year. In particular, more than 64,000 children will go to kindergartens. Some 278,000 students will study in schools.

"In conditions of war, the main priority is security. Shelters in educational institutions can currently accommodate almost 360,000 people. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, their capacity in institutions has been increased by 145,000 places. They are equipping backup lighting, power sources, ventilation, Wi-Fi. All educational institutions are under security and equipped with panic buttons," the mayor said.

According to him, almost UAH 2.9 billion has been allocated in the city budget for new dual-purpose buildings with protective capabilities in 2025. It is planned to complete work on 13 more facilities by the end of the year.

Tags: #klitschko #pedagogical_conference

MORE ABOUT

18:52 19.08.2025
Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

12:54 14.08.2025
Klitschko alleges political pressure on KCSA from prosecutors

Klitschko alleges political pressure on KCSA from prosecutors

13:51 07.08.2025
Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

17:46 31.07.2025
Aug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

Aug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

14:58 31.07.2025
135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

16:42 22.07.2025
Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

15:33 26.06.2025
Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

16:38 20.06.2025
Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

15:08 12.06.2025
Kyiv transfers another 2,400 UAVs of various types, 5 trucks to front – Klitschko

Kyiv transfers another 2,400 UAVs of various types, 5 trucks to front – Klitschko

14:03 10.06.2025
Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

HOT NEWS

Austria to allocate additional EUR 2 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Enemy strikes market in Kostiantynivka, three people killed, four wounded – authorities

SBI uncovers 1 UAH mln in profits from draft dodger smuggling

Ukrainian SOF seriously wound Russian general in Kursk region

Russians hit gas distribution station in Odesa region

LATEST

Interior Minister about Sumy region: We strengthening capabilities of emergency services to respond quickly, save people

Russia and Ukraine's summit meeting should put an end to negotiation process – Lavrov

Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

Austria to allocate additional EUR 2 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

UK introduces restrictions against 3 individuals, 5 companies for helping bypass anti-Russian sanctions

Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

Sweden ready to help provide security guarantees for Ukraine – PM

Rada redistributes about UAH 40 bln in expenditures, deprives Kyiv of UAH 8 bln in revenues in favor of Ukrzaliznytsia

Polish Defense Minister confirms Russian UAV exploded in Osiny

AD
AD