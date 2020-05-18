Facts

09:18 18.05.2020

Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukraine again sees the daily decrease in COVID-19 infection cases: according to the NSDC, on Monday morning, 325 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded over the past day, 21 people died, 160 recovered, while 433 new cases of the virus had been reported a day earlier, and in the morning of May 15 there were about 528 new cases.

There are currently 12,805 active patients in Ukraine, while there were 12,661 a day before, therefore, the number of active patients per day increased by 144, the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council said on its website on Monday morning.

In total, as of the morning of May 17, some 18,616 cases of coronavirus infection were detected, 535 people died, and 5,276 people recovered.

