11:15 15.05.2020

Trump tables to U.S. Senate candidacy of new ambassador to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially submitted to the U.S. Senate the nomination for appointing Keith Dayton as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said.

"Nominations sent to the Senate: Keith W. Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," the White House reported on its official website on Thursday.

Reportedly, Dayton is currently the director of the George Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Germany. He is also a senior U.S. defense advisor to Ukraine.

Earlier, Keith Dayton served as a military attaché at the embassy in the Russian Federation.

