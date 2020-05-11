Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 15 times over the past 24 hours, four Ukrainian servicemen were injured, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime 15 times over the past 24 hours. As a result of the enemy attacks, one JFO serviceman was injured and three wounded in action," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy mounted five attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Avdiyivka, using 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms, and one near Starohnativka using armored infantry vehicle armament.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions near Orikhove five times using weapons that are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In general, the enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types and heavy machine guns.

Illegal armed formations also mounted three attacks near Novoroshkivske using 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence data, five members of illegal armed formations were wounded on May 10.