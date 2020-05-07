Facts

SBU detains Russian agent collecting information about military rocket inventions

Counterintelligence agents from Ukraine's SBU State Security Service have prevented another attempt by Russian special services to obtain secret information about promising domestic military developments in the rocket industry, according to the SBU website on Wednesday.

"SBU officers found that a resident of the Luhansk region on the instructions of the Russian special services established contacts with servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) with access to the relevant documentation. In exchange for turning over information of interest to the Russian side, the agent offered material compensation. Ukrainian law enforcement authorities detained the agent on May 6, 2020 when he attempted to send secret technical documentation to representatives of Russia's Federal Security Service about a missile system," the SBU said in a statement.

According to experts, the information that could get into the Russian special services contains information constituting a state secret of Ukraine, disclosure of which could cause significant damage to the defense capabilities of our state.

SBU investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of determining a measure restraint in the form of detention is under discussion. The case is being handled by prosecutor's office of the Luhansk region. Investigative and operational actions are being carried out.

