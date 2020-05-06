Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko announced that Ukraine had prepared all critical military bases to join the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partnership.

"From a military point of view, Ukraine is ready to join the Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program, which will allow increasing the interoperability of the Ukrainian military with units of NATO member states. There is still some 'homework' to be done in this direction, but the work is well planned and understood by representatives of Ukraine's security and defense sector, as well as their NATO partners. From a political point of view, we also observe the formation of a consensus on inviting Ukraine to this format by the Alliance's close partners," the deputy premier's press service quoted Prystaiko following a video conference with the ambassadors of the Alliance member countries and the NATO Mission in Ukraine.

Pristayko emphasized that he expects an invitation for Ukraine already at the next meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers.

He also stressed that Ukraine continues to advance towards full membership in the EU and NATO, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine.