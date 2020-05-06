Facts

14:49 06.05.2020

Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

1 min read
Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko announced that Ukraine had prepared all critical military bases to join the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partnership.

"From a military point of view, Ukraine is ready to join the Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program, which will allow increasing the interoperability of the Ukrainian military with units of NATO member states. There is still some 'homework' to be done in this direction, but the work is well planned and understood by representatives of Ukraine's security and defense sector, as well as their NATO partners. From a political point of view, we also observe the formation of a consensus on inviting Ukraine to this format by the Alliance's close partners," the deputy premier's press service quoted Prystaiko following a video conference with the ambassadors of the Alliance member countries and the NATO Mission in Ukraine.

Pristayko emphasized that he expects an invitation for Ukraine already at the next meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers.

He also stressed that Ukraine continues to advance towards full membership in the EU and NATO, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine.

Tags: #prystaiko #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 04.05.2020
Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

12:04 04.05.2020
Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

17:09 02.05.2020
Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

17:38 09.04.2020
Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

12:36 07.04.2020
Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

13:39 01.04.2020
NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

13:24 11.03.2020
Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

18:33 10.03.2020
Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

17:27 04.03.2020
Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NAZISM SHMYHAL

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

ZELENSKY DONBAS TCG

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

LATEST

SAPO opens case on possible declaring of false info, obtaining undue benefits by Riaboshapka

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD