19:11 07.04.2021

Ukraine expects first deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in May-June 2021 – Stepanov

Ukraine expects the first deliveries of vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) in May or June under a 10 million doses agreement with the U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said on the air of Ukraine 24 television channel on Wednesday.

"It is envisaged that the delivery of all 10 million will be carried out by the end of 2021. We expect to receive the first batch in May or June," he said.

The minister also said laboratory control of the Sinovac vaccine will end on April 10, and it will be used immediately.

