08:46 24.04.2021

Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine delivery expected in early May – Stepanov

The next delivery of the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease produced by Sinovac Biotech in 500,000 doses is expected in early May, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Friday.

According to the minister, the company announced this on Friday.

As reported, by the end of May, Ukraine also expects the next delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine (1.4 million doses), and by the end of June, another 950,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected.

Interfax-Ukraine
