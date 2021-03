Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Monday morning, some 5,572 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 1,734 people recovered and 106 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 5,572 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of March 8, 2021. In particular, 309 children and 123 medical workers fell ill. Over the past day, some 2,136 people were hospitalized; some 106 people died and some 1,734 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Monday morning.

A day earlier, on March 7, some 7,167 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on March 6, some 9,144 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on March 5, some 10,155 new infections were reported; on March 4, some 10,057 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded. On March 3, there were 7,235 new cases of the disease; on March 2, some 5,336 new cases of COVID-19 disease were reported; on March 1, some 4,285 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded per day.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday morning was 1.407 million people, some 27,128 people died from COVID-19 and some 1.198 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Vinnytsia (578), Zhytomyr (570), Ivano-Frankivsk (508), Lviv (507) and Chernivtsi (447) regions.