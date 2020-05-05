Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree on May 5, 2020, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian delegation to the TCG is headed by President of Ukraine of 1994-2005 Leonid Kuchma, who ensures continuity and inviolability of the Ukrainian position," the message says.

The delegation also includes: Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov (First Deputy Head of the Delegation), Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, deputy of Ukraine from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Merezhko (deputy head of the delegation).

Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko will represent Ukraine in the working group of the TCG on social and economic issues, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, MP from the Servant of the People faction Andriy Kostin will represent Ukraine in the working group on political issues; Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Polishchuk will represent Ukraine in the working group of the TCG on security issues, and head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on social policy and protection of veterans' rights, MP from the Servant of the People faction Halyna Tretyakova will represent Ukraine in the working subgroup on humanitarian issues.

According to the document, the head of the Ukrainian delegation and his first deputy are authorized to determine deputy representatives of Ukraine in the working subgroups and involve deputies, representatives of state authorities, advisers, experts and technical workers in the delegation's work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is entrusted with organizational, informational, advisory and other support for the activities of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who, on behalf of the head of state, moderates the activities of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG, noted that this decree of the president additionally regulates the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, as well as defines the segment of responsibility of each member.

"The process of resolving the situation in Donbas is complicated, and therefore must continue in an ongoing way. Ukraine wants to take a tougher and more proactive position, because we need significant shifts in a number of problems. We need more clear definitions of controversial and conflict issues and a more prominent designation of our own positions," said Yermak.

He noted that Zelensky closely monitors the activities of the TCG and is interested in intensifying the work of the group in order to get more significant results.