Facts

16:02 05.05.2020

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

3 min read
Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree on May 5, 2020, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian delegation to the TCG is headed by President of Ukraine of 1994-2005 Leonid Kuchma, who ensures continuity and inviolability of the Ukrainian position," the message says.

The delegation also includes: Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov (First Deputy Head of the Delegation), Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, deputy of Ukraine from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Merezhko (deputy head of the delegation).

Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko will represent Ukraine in the working group of the TCG on social and economic issues, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, MP from the Servant of the People faction Andriy Kostin will represent Ukraine in the working group on political issues; Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Polishchuk will represent Ukraine in the working group of the TCG on security issues, and head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on social policy and protection of veterans' rights, MP from the Servant of the People faction Halyna Tretyakova will represent Ukraine in the working subgroup on humanitarian issues.

According to the document, the head of the Ukrainian delegation and his first deputy are authorized to determine deputy representatives of Ukraine in the working subgroups and involve deputies, representatives of state authorities, advisers, experts and technical workers in the delegation's work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is entrusted with organizational, informational, advisory and other support for the activities of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who, on behalf of the head of state, moderates the activities of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG, noted that this decree of the president additionally regulates the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, as well as defines the segment of responsibility of each member.

"The process of resolving the situation in Donbas is complicated, and therefore must continue in an ongoing way. Ukraine wants to take a tougher and more proactive position, because we need significant shifts in a number of problems. We need more clear definitions of controversial and conflict issues and a more prominent designation of our own positions," said Yermak.

He noted that Zelensky closely monitors the activities of the TCG and is interested in intensifying the work of the group in order to get more significant results.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 05.05.2020
Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

15:16 05.05.2020
Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

11:57 05.05.2020
Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

11:14 05.05.2020
TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

20:32 04.05.2020
Reznikov to become Kuchma's deputy in TCG, reps of respective Ukrainian ministries and deputies also to be members of TCG – Yermak

Reznikov to become Kuchma's deputy in TCG, reps of respective Ukrainian ministries and deputies also to be members of TCG – Yermak

13:36 04.05.2020
Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

10:45 04.05.2020
Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

17:38 02.05.2020
State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

14:25 02.05.2020
Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

16:55 30.04.2020
Zelensky backs Duda's idea to enhance cooperation between European countries to overcome COVID-19, other challenges

Zelensky backs Duda's idea to enhance cooperation between European countries to overcome COVID-19, other challenges

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

ZELENSKY MEDICAL REFORM

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

ZELENSKY COVID 19

Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

LATEST

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD