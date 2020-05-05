Facts

11:57 05.05.2020

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said he still hopes that the local elections in Ukraine, including temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, will take place in October 2020.

When being asked during an online discussion "Pandemic, Reform, War and Peace as Seen by the Ukrainian White House" organized by Atlantic Council on Monday if it possible to postpone the date of the local elections in Ukraine he said that this issue has not been discussed in the walls of the President's Office and the date of local elections remains unchanged.

"And I really believe that we will be able to hold the local elections, including in uncontrolled territories today. In general, throughout our country. And these elections, according to Ukrainian law, based on all the principles of the Copenhagen Convention, will be a very powerful way for stopping the war in the Donbas," said the head of the President's Office.

Yermak pointed out that compliance with the principles of the Copenhagen Convention makes it possible to fulfill all of Ukraine's security conditions for such elections.

"This also concerns the withdrawal of foreign forces, and returning of control to Ukraine and everything else," he said.

