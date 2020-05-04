Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko has discussed with Ambassador of Finland to Ukraine Paivi Laine the issue of hiring Ukrainian seasonal workers abroad, the deputy prime minister's press service said on Monday.

"Finland is experiencing a shortage of labor force for seasonal operations. Ukrainian workers have shown themselves to advantage. They are responsible, honest, hardworking and we will be glad to have an opportunity to hire them for work in farming, forestry and other spheres this year," the diplomat said.

The Ukrainian government is aware of regular employment of Ukrainian workers for seasonal operations in European countries. In particular, Finland hires from 12,000 to 15,000 Ukrainians annually, in particular for work on farming equipment and harvesting campaigns.

"Together with Finnish colleagues the government of Ukraine will help Ukrainian workers to arrive for seasonal work, in particular by arranging a necessary number of flights. Of course, safety is the matter of the utmost importance. Therefore, the requirements for employers regarding legal employment of Ukrainian workers, providing them with high quality health insurance and observation remain unchanged," Prystaiko said.

He also said that the government was working with requests for seasonal workers from Austria, Finland, Denmark, Norway and other countries.