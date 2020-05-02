Facts

14:43 02.05.2020

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said how it is essential to work on full implementation of Minsk Agreements, including ceasefire in the east of Ukraine.

"Followed closely yesterday's Normandy meeting of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia. Full EU support to implementation of measures agreed at Paris Summit on December 9, 2019," Borrell said.

"Essential to keep working on full implementation of Minsk agreements, including lasting & comprehensive ceasefire. Even more urgent given COVID-19," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
