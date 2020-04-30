Facts

13:35 30.04.2020

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said that budget funds were not spent on the procurement of medical goods for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) abroad, which have been held for several weeks under the aegis of the president's office, and commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own.

"The president's office will make a big report on the activities of our charity funds next week. We will show how much money was spent and where, including planes, procurement of protective equipment and so on. We did a lot of work. We also repaired artificial lung ventilators available in Ukraine, funds were also spent on this. I would like to emphasize that not even a kopeck was spent on everything we have done from the national budget of Ukraine. Charity funds paid for all of this," he told a briefing on Thursday following the arrival of the last plane delivering medical supplies from China under the aegis of the Office of the President.

Tymoshenko also said that commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own.

"[Some ordered] for their own needs. Retailers [ordered] for sale. You can see that there are a lot of face masks and other protective equipment in pharmacies. Nothing was available a month or a month and a half ago," he said.

