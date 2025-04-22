AFU purchases from state budget in March increase to UAH 89.4 bln, payments to military to UAH 92 bln

Expenditures of the general fund of the state budget to support the Armed Forces in the form of purchases of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, and personal protective equipment in March increased to UAH 89.4 billion (28.1% of all expenditures) from UAH 76 billion (23.4%) in February and only UAH 5.1 billion in January.

As reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, citing data from the State Treasury, cash expenditures for the maintenance of military personnel in March also increased, but very slightly compared to February - to UAH 92 billion from UAH 91.8 billion, but their share in the total expenditure structure increased to 29% from 28.3% a month earlier.

All expenditures for labor remuneration with accruals in March increased to UAH 120.1 billion, or 37.8% of all expenditures, while in February they amounted to UAH 119.4 billion, or 36.8% of all expenditures.

Overall, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget in the third month of 2025 decreased slightly - to UAH 317.7 billion after increasing to UAH 324.1 billion in February from UAH 214.1 billion in January.

Compared to March 2024, when Ukraine was temporarily left without external financing, expenditures increased by 18.4%, or UAH 49.3 billion, including payments to the military – by 12.9%.

According to the Ministry of Finance, social security funding in March this year increased slightly compared to January – UAH 50.5 billion (15.9%) versus UAH 49.8 billion (15.4%). In particular, UAH 17.9 billion was a transfer to the Pension Fund (in February 2024 – the same UAH 17.9 billion).

Of the remaining expenses, 4.3% fell on the National Health Service of Ukraine for the implementation of the program of state guarantees of medical care - UAH 13.7 billion (in February - UAH 19.5 billion, in March-2024 - UAH 13.4 billion), and another 4.2%, or UAH 13.4 billion - on transfers to local budgets (in February - UAH 12.7 billion, in March-2024 - UAH 12.5 billion).

Public debt service in March fell to UAH 11.3 billion from UAH 32.7 billion in February.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund received UAH 1.9 billion in March, the same as in February, and housing subsidies increased to UAH 5.2 billion from UAH 4.8 billion in February.