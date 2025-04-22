Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:30 22.04.2025

AFU purchases from state budget in March increase to UAH 89.4 bln, payments to military to UAH 92 bln

2 min read
AFU purchases from state budget in March increase to UAH 89.4 bln, payments to military to UAH 92 bln

 Expenditures of the general fund of the state budget to support the Armed Forces in the form of purchases of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, and personal protective equipment in March increased to UAH 89.4 billion (28.1% of all expenditures) from UAH 76 billion (23.4%) in February and only UAH 5.1 billion in January.

As reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, citing data from the State Treasury, cash expenditures for the maintenance of military personnel in March also increased, but very slightly compared to February - to UAH 92 billion from UAH 91.8 billion, but their share in the total expenditure structure increased to 29% from 28.3% a month earlier.

All expenditures for labor remuneration with accruals in March increased to UAH 120.1 billion, or 37.8% of all expenditures, while in February they amounted to UAH 119.4 billion, or 36.8% of all expenditures.

Overall, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget in the third month of 2025 decreased slightly - to UAH 317.7 billion after increasing to UAH 324.1 billion in February from UAH 214.1 billion in January.

Compared to March 2024, when Ukraine was temporarily left without external financing, expenditures increased by 18.4%, or UAH 49.3 billion, including payments to the military – by 12.9%.

According to the Ministry of Finance, social security funding in March this year increased slightly compared to January – UAH 50.5 billion (15.9%) versus UAH 49.8 billion (15.4%). In particular, UAH 17.9 billion was a transfer to the Pension Fund (in February 2024 – the same UAH 17.9 billion).

Of the remaining expenses, 4.3% fell on the National Health Service of Ukraine for the implementation of the program of state guarantees of medical care - UAH 13.7 billion (in February - UAH 19.5 billion, in March-2024 - UAH 13.4 billion), and another 4.2%, or UAH 13.4 billion - on transfers to local budgets (in February - UAH 12.7 billion, in March-2024 - UAH 12.5 billion).

Public debt service in March fell to UAH 11.3 billion from UAH 32.7 billion in February.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund received UAH 1.9 billion in March, the same as in February, and housing subsidies increased to UAH 5.2 billion from UAH 4.8 billion in February.

Tags: #expenditures #budget

MORE ABOUT

17:22 08.04.2025
Ukraine's 2024 state budget deficit reaches 17.7% of GDP – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's 2024 state budget deficit reaches 17.7% of GDP – Ministry of Finance

18:27 19.03.2025
Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

14:16 04.03.2025
Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

17:36 07.02.2025
PM: This year we have record budget for weapons production, procurement program UAH 739 bln

PM: This year we have record budget for weapons production, procurement program UAH 739 bln

18:45 05.12.2024
Kyiv approves capital's budget 2025 with revenues of over UAH 90.6 bln

Kyiv approves capital's budget 2025 with revenues of over UAH 90.6 bln

19:55 29.11.2024
Ukraine's 2025 state budget allocates UAH 1.5 bln for Ministry of Reintegration

Ukraine's 2025 state budget allocates UAH 1.5 bln for Ministry of Reintegration

21:21 19.11.2024
State budget 2025 does not provide for transition of healthcare facilities contracted by NHSU to treasury accounts

State budget 2025 does not provide for transition of healthcare facilities contracted by NHSU to treasury accounts

09:46 14.11.2024
European Solidarity party calls for redistribution of UAH 257 bln in Ukraine's 2025 state budget to support troops

European Solidarity party calls for redistribution of UAH 257 bln in Ukraine's 2025 state budget to support troops

13:17 13.11.2024
Kyiv expects next long-term EU budget to facilitate European Union enlargement – Sybiha

Kyiv expects next long-term EU budget to facilitate European Union enlargement – Sybiha

13:41 06.11.2024
Almost half of Ukrainians cut back on food expenses, 12% live comfortably – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians cut back on food expenses, 12% live comfortably – survey

HOT NEWS

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

LATEST

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

Economic growth in Ukraine in Q1 2025 amounts to 1.1% - IER

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

Ukrainian govt proposes harmonizing agricultural support mechanisms with EU standards

Ukraine's Naftogaz launches supplier portal to boost procurement transparency

Ukrtransgaz starts gas injection into underground storage facilities - Naftogaz

Farmers from frontline regions will be provided with corn seeds for 2025 sowing campaign

Kachka: Draft mineral agreement with USA does not provide direct transfer of objects to investment fund

AD
AD