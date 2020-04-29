Facts

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

A Ukrainian soldier was injured on Wednesday as a result of shelling attacks by Russia's illegal armed groups, the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"From the beginning of Wednesday, as of 12:00, the armed groups of the Russian Federation have already fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times... As a result of the enemy sniper fire, one Ukrainian defender has been injured. The military was taken to a medical facility, and was promptly provided with qualified assistance. The health state of the serviceman is satisfactory," the report says.

