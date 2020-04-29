Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

Rescuers are putting out smoldering combustion in tree stumps, remains of trees and peat bogs in the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's exclusion zone and six forested areas in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As of 7 a.m. on April 29, teams of the State Emergency Service were helping the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management extinguish smoldering combustion in tree stumps, remains of trees and peat bogs in fire-stricken areas," the statement said.

Heavy engineering vehicles of the State Emergency Service and three additional track-laying vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making fire breaks. Engineering vehicles have created 1,030 kilometers of fire barrier lines by now.

The firefighting effort involves 590 men and 150 vehicles, including 487 men and 110 vehicles of the State Emergency Service, among them two firefighting helicopters.

Forest fires have been contained in the Ovruch district of the Zhytomyr region. Smoldering combustion is being extinguished by 204 men and 38 vehicles, including 20 men and five vehicles of the State Emergency Service.

Fires have also been contained in the Bilokorovytsky and Olevsky forested areas by 92 men and 19 vehicles.

The State Emergency Service was informed on April 28 that dry grass and a forest had caught fire near the village of Rudni a-Perhanska in the Polissia Nature Reserve in the Olevsky district. Rescuers are helping workers of the Perhanske forested area put out hotbeds of burning grass, forest cover, tree stumps, and remains of trees.

The firefighting effort involves 201 men and 39 vehicles.