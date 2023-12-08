Facts

16:31 08.12.2023

Three children killed in fire in Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

1 min read
Three children killed in fire in Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

In the village of Verbivka, Korostensky district of Zhytomyr region, a fire broke out in an apartment building, three children died as a result of the fire, their mother received burns, the State Emergency Service reports.

"This afternoon, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Verbivka, Korostensky district. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was already engulfed in flames. Firefighters from the local fire department from two villages helped to extinguish the fire, but it took almost one hour and a half to completely eliminate it. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the lives of three children aged 2 to 5 years. The mother of the kids, born in 1986, received burns," the message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday says.

It is indicated that the preliminary cause of the fire is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of furnace heating.

 

Tags: #fire #zhytomyr_region

MORE ABOUT

15:09 04.10.2023
Estonia helps to restore bridge damaged by Russian missile in Zhytomyr region

Estonia helps to restore bridge damaged by Russian missile in Zhytomyr region

18:41 04.09.2023
Bayer begins construction of additional production facilities at its seed plant in Zhytomyr region

Bayer begins construction of additional production facilities at its seed plant in Zhytomyr region

17:42 28.08.2023
Collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region could occur during turnaround maneuver – SBI

Collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region could occur during turnaround maneuver – SBI

20:07 10.08.2023
Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

09:17 31.07.2023
Russians fire at center of Kherson from Grad MLRS, casualty reported – local authorities

Russians fire at center of Kherson from Grad MLRS, casualty reported – local authorities

11:40 13.07.2023
Fire in Kyiv's Podilsky district, where body of man found, is of domestic nature

Fire in Kyiv's Podilsky district, where body of man found, is of domestic nature

13:25 05.06.2023
In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

20:53 04.05.2023
Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

16:27 03.04.2023
Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

17:13 14.12.2022
Scouts hand over Bethlehem Fire to Zelensky

Scouts hand over Bethlehem Fire to Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

LATEST

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

Kuleba calls on all partners to strongly condemn decision of Intl Olympic Committee

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

AD
AD
AD
AD