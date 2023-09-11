Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday, announced the intention of the German side to build a wind farm in the exclusion zone.

“We support the construction of renewable energy sources. One of these projects is the construction of a wind farm in the exclusion zone near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant,” she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

Baerbock stressed that work is underway to ensure that the European energy system is even more connected to the Ukrainian one.

According to the German TV channel ARD, at a meeting at the Ministry of Ecology of Ukraine, Baerbock signed a corresponding declaration of intent.