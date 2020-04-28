Working group with participation of relatives of Ukrainian detainees in occupied territories to be set up soon – Denisova

A working group under the Office of the President of Ukraine with the participation of relatives of Ukrainian citizens detained in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and a commission in charge of search for those who went missing in Donbas will be set up soon, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"We have finished a meeting with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and families of the citizens detained in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We focused on two main steps that must be taken soon: the creation of a working group under the Office of the President of Ukraine with the participation of relatives of our captive compatriots; launch of a commission in charge of search for those who went missing," she said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Denisova also said that she will insist on prompt adoption of the bill on the status of captives.

The participants of the meeting also raised the issue of providing the families of the Ukrainian citizens, who are being illegally detained in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with financial assistance.

"The negotiation process is underway. Such online meetings are held every week within the framework of the TCG [Trilateral Contact Group]. In conclusion, we agreed to support active communication in order to analyze the available information and establish the process of returning our citizens from captivity," Denisova said.