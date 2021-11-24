Facts

09:39 24.11.2021

Russian security forces in Crimea detain more than 30 activists who came to meet Semedlyaev's lawyer released from pretrial detention center

2 min read
Officers of the Russian OMON in Simferopol detained 31 activists who came to meet lawyer of Edem Semedlyaev, who was released after a 12-day arrest, the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Several dozen activists came to meet Edem, but they were detained by officers of the Russian OMON. A total of 31 activists, including ten women and four journalists, were detained. Now people are in the 'Kyiv police station of Simferopol.' It is planned that they will be transferred to different police departments," wrote Denisova on Facebook.

"By its actions, the occupying country violates Article 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, according to which everyone has the right to freedom of expression. This right includes, in particular, the freedom to hold their views and ideas without interference from public authorities and regardless of borders," added the Ombudswoman.

As reported, Russia-controlled "Central District Court of Simferopol" illegally imposed an administrative penalty in the form of arrest and a fine on the lawyer of Ukrainian political prisoner Edem Semedlyaev. On October 25, the lawyer came to the Russian police department to provide legal assistance to activists detained near the building of the Russia-controlled Crimean Garrison Military Court for supporting the defendants in the Hizb ut-Tahrir Red Guard case. In relation to him, a protocol was drawn up on the commission of an administrative offense provided for in Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (insubordination to the police).

The court sentenced him to a fine of 4,000 rubles and 12 days of arrest.

Tags: #crimea #denisova
Interfax-Ukraine
