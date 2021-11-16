Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Comissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that she had received a refusal to meet with Mikheil Saakashvili, Head of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine, who is imprisoned in Georgia.

"Today I was denied a visit to a citizen of Ukraine, Head of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Reforms under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili in penitentiary institution No.18 in Gldani (Georgia). The Ministry of Justice of Georgia promised to inform about the reasons for the refusal in an upcoming letter," Denisova said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The ombudsman said she will try to meet with the management and chief doctor of penitentiary facility No.18 in order to discuss the conditions of detention and treatment of Saakashvili.

"Today we have conflicting data on Mikheil Saakashvili's health status and how, if his health condition deteriorates, they will carry out resuscitation procedures in the absence, as we have information, equipment and professionally trained doctors. Therefore, we want to go there now [...] and then decide what to do," she told journalists in Tbilisi.