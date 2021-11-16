Facts

10:13 16.11.2021

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

1 min read
Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

 Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Comissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that she had received a refusal to meet with Mikheil Saakashvili, Head of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine, who is imprisoned in Georgia.

"Today I was denied a visit to a citizen of Ukraine, Head of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Reforms under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili in penitentiary institution No.18 in Gldani (Georgia). The Ministry of Justice of Georgia promised to inform about the reasons for the refusal in an upcoming letter," Denisova said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The ombudsman said she will try to meet with the management and chief doctor of penitentiary facility No.18 in order to discuss the conditions of detention and treatment of Saakashvili.

"Today we have conflicting data on Mikheil Saakashvili's health status and how, if his health condition deteriorates, they will carry out resuscitation procedures in the absence, as we have information, equipment and professionally trained doctors. Therefore, we want to go there now [...] and then decide what to do," she told journalists in Tbilisi.

Tags: #denisova #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 13.11.2021
Georgia's Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II meets with Saakashvili's mother

Georgia's Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II meets with Saakashvili's mother

18:12 12.11.2021
Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

10:44 12.11.2021
Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

17:47 11.11.2021
Georgian Special Penitentiary Service releases video of Saakashvili being transferred to infirmary

Georgian Special Penitentiary Service releases video of Saakashvili being transferred to infirmary

17:57 08.11.2021
MP Yasko: Saakashvili transferred to most dangerous place of his life – Gldani

MP Yasko: Saakashvili transferred to most dangerous place of his life – Gldani

16:16 08.11.2021
Denisova asks Georgian authorities to transfer Saakashvili to hospital, as he refused maintenance medicine therapy

Denisova asks Georgian authorities to transfer Saakashvili to hospital, as he refused maintenance medicine therapy

11:18 30.10.2021
If necessary, Saakashvili may be transported to prison hospital by helicopter - justice minister

If necessary, Saakashvili may be transported to prison hospital by helicopter - justice minister

19:04 28.10.2021
Saakashivili's lawyer Hrushovets plans to fly to his client again, despite being denied access to Georgia

Saakashivili's lawyer Hrushovets plans to fly to his client again, despite being denied access to Georgia

15:09 27.10.2021
Ukrainian ombudswoman says Saakashvili's health has seriously worsened

Ukrainian ombudswoman says Saakashvili's health has seriously worsened

09:58 27.10.2021
Ukrainian ombudswoman Denisova to visit Saakashvili in Georgian jail on Wed

Ukrainian ombudswoman Denisova to visit Saakashvili in Georgian jail on Wed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD