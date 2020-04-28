Facts

18:31 28.04.2020

Chornobyl exclusion zone fire contained – Emergency Service

1 min read
The last two pockets of fire in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, near the village of Kryva Hora and the villages of Rudky and Buriakivka, were contained by 2 p.m. April 28, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Facebook on Tuesday.

At the same time, efforts continue to put our peat fires in the Dytiatki, Paryshiv, and Lubiansky woodlands, where firefighting is due to be carried out by forest-management enterprises of the state agency which runs the exclusion zone.

Background radiation levels in Kyiv city, Kyiv region, and the exclusion zone remain normal, the agency said.

